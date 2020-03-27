Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Short Interest Up 809.9% in March

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 164,700 shares, an increase of 809.9% from the February 27th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of UTG opened at $28.50 on Friday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $40.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $4,632,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter.

There is no company description available for Reaves Utility Income Trust.

