Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Short Interest Update

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 162,700 shares, an increase of 1,836.9% from the February 27th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,013,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Shares of DYNT opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of -1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatronics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Dynatronics worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.