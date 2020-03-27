Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a growth of 1,257.6% from the February 27th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 224,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 198,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 10,262 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 189,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 50,452 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 164,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust alerts:

OIA opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78. Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.