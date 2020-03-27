Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Update

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 1,627.3% from the February 27th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of PVL opened at $1.03 on Friday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is a positive change from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 47.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

