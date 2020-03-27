California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWT opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $57.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 0.27.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. California Water Service Group’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CWT. ValuEngine raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

