Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CarGurus by 208.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in CarGurus by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $20.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62. CarGurus Inc has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $42.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. Benchmark reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

In related news, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $359,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $244,081.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,527,276 shares in the company, valued at $31,049,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,262 shares of company stock worth $12,510,495 over the last three months. 34.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.