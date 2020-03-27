Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Stake Boosted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Wingstop by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000.

In related news, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,054,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,836. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $75.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.20, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.19. Wingstop Inc has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Wingstop Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

WING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

