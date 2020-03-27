Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from to in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $13.26 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $39.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

