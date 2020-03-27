Amalgamated Bank Buys 347 Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Integer were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Integer by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ITGR opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.83. Integer Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day moving average is $79.51.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Integer had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITGR. ValuEngine raised Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

