Amalgamated Bank Purchases 943 Shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,309 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 546.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

WAFD stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.03. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.10. Washington Federal Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $38.26.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.32 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Washington Federal in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

In related news, Director Mark Tabbutt purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.72 per share, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,039.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cory D. Stewart purchased 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $50,028.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,631.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.