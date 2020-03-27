GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in GATX were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 4,845.3% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GATX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other news, VP Amita Shetty sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $390,171.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX stock opened at $62.13 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. GATX had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

