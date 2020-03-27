Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,454,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 500.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 998.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 286,080 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 154,994 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.35. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $70.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $833.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.02%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

