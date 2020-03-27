Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Position Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.53.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 23,922 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,342,502.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 45,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $2,116,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,610,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,290 shares of company stock worth $3,979,726. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.48. Rapid7 Inc has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $66.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 42.07%. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

