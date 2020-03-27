Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in HMS were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMSY. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in HMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in HMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in HMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HMS alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on HMSY. BidaskClub raised shares of HMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of HMS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HMS in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.32.

NASDAQ HMSY opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33. HMS Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. HMS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HMS Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.