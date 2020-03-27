Amalgamated Bank Buys 8,368 Shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 762,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 136,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 96,868 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 5.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 188,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 7.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,959,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after acquiring an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. acquired 73,458 shares of Colony Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $640,553.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. acquired 62,460 shares of Colony Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $752,018.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLNY. ValuEngine lowered Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Colony Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

CLNY stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $960.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. Colony Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $6.14.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.