LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter worth $381,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 11.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 12.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

In other news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

LCII stock opened at $69.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.33 and its 200 day moving average is $99.67. LCI Industries has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $116.51.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.35 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.52%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.