Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

FELE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Electric to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $190,795.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $608,398.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,816.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.56.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.53 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

