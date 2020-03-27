Amalgamated Bank Acquires 620 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of B. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,778,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,173,000 after purchasing an additional 166,415 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Barnes Group by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,610,000 after acquiring an additional 88,377 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Barnes Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 431,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,425,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,661,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Barnes Group from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Barnes Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

Shares of B opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.93 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

