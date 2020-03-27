Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,817 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORA opened at $66.77 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $87.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.28). Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

