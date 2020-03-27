Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,573.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.82. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $86.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $185.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

