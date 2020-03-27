Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.10. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $39.68 and a 52 week high of $75.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.07.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.51 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.70%.

Several analysts have commented on SXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Joseph Carleone bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.85 per share, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Also, CEO Paul Manning bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,744,225.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

