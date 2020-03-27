Amalgamated Bank Purchases 627 Shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,442 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 51,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 29,960 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,762,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,997,000 after acquiring an additional 205,895 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in UMB Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 419,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,815,000 after acquiring an additional 51,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in UMB Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UMBF. ValuEngine upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of UMBF opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. UMB Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $71.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

In other news, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $38,318.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,212.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $357,242.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,680 shares in the company, valued at $12,632,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

