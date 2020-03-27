UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 266,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,926,000 after buying an additional 20,448 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in UniFirst by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 232,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,889,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in UniFirst by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $27,635,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in UniFirst by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UNF stock opened at $149.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.48 and its 200 day moving average is $197.35. UniFirst Corp has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UniFirst Corp will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

In other UniFirst news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $159,980.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,252.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,913 shares of company stock worth $1,017,167. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.