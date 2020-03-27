Amalgamated Bank Purchases 990 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTCT. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $687,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $261,304.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $86,561.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,004.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,414 shares of company stock worth $869,111 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $43.42 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.84). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. The business had revenue of $96.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

