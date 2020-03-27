Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 40,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $510,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Trinity Industries news, CEO Jean Savage bought 4,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,700.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon B. Boze bought 662,626 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $13,769,368.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,881,431 shares of company stock worth $38,936,699. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.76. Trinity Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.30.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $850.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

TRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

