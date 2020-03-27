Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,376 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Kennametal by 1,153.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMT. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of KMT opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.20. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

