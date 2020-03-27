Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in KB Home were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KBH. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 929,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,609,000 after purchasing an additional 376,477 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $11,268,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,057,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,511,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH opened at $19.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.73 million. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. KB Home’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of KB Home to $40.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.03.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

