Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,599,000 after buying an additional 724,775 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,502,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,558,000 after buying an additional 263,870 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,288,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,511,000 after buying an additional 217,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,363,000 after buying an additional 22,466 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 739,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,400,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

SJI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

SJI stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.98. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

