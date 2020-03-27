Amalgamated Bank Acquires 2,180 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,603 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONB. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 462.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

ONB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $13.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $196.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

