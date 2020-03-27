Amalgamated Bank Acquires 466 Shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Brady were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brady by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Brady during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Brady during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Brady news, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $802,110.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,821.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $427,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 359,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,325,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Brady from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brady has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.87. Brady Corp has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $59.11.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $276.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. Brady had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brady Corp will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

