Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 862.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

AEIS opened at $55.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.63. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $78.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.82.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $338.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.58 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

