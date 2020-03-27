Amalgamated Bank Purchases 849 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.26.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 6.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

