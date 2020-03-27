Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stake Boosted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 5.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 605,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,340,000 after buying an additional 32,627 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 554,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,517,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 454,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,909,000 after buying an additional 23,810 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 93.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after buying an additional 205,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,844,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.22.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $475,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,428.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,034 shares of company stock worth $645,271. 10.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $80.48 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $87.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $140.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 347.37%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

