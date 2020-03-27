$228.70 Million in Sales Expected for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) will post sales of $228.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $213.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $254.41 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $214.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year sales of $846.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $667.80 million to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $864.23 million, with estimates ranging from $661.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Centennial Resource Development’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDEV shares. SunTrust Banks cut Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America cut Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.69.

In other news, Director Steven J. Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 146,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 708,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,021.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493,889 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 350,080 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 481,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 317,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,057,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $124.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.21.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

