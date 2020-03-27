Zacks: Analysts Expect Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities analysts expect Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) to post $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Athene posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year sales of $5.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $6.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Athene from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Athene from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.18.

Athene stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. Athene has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $50.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Athene news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Athene by 2,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,638,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,349,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Athene by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

