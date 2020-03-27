$74.80 Million in Sales Expected for Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) to report $74.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.50 million. Veritex reported sales of $81.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $294.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $293.50 million to $296.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $300.90 million, with estimates ranging from $295.80 million to $306.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Veritex had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.40 million.

VBTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Veritex has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $629.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CFO Terry Earley acquired 5,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.94 per share, with a total value of $89,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,316.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $207,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 428,993 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,673.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Veritex by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Veritex by 311,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

