Analysts Anticipate Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $569.33 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) will announce sales of $569.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tailored Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $572.12 million and the lowest is $566.53 million. Tailored Brands reported sales of $781.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tailored Brands will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tailored Brands.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. Tailored Brands had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 138.49%. The company had revenue of $690.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TLRD. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tailored Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 29,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tailored Brands by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tailored Brands by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Tailored Brands by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 106,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tailored Brands by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLRD stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. Tailored Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $83.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

