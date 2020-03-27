Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $221.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) to report sales of $221.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $228.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $208.02 million. Ichor reported sales of $137.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year sales of $872.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $833.33 million to $925.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $937.33 million, with estimates ranging from $921.60 million to $953.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ichor.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 1.73%. Ichor’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Ichor from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ichor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Ichor stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $486.65 million, a PE ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 2.64. Ichor has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $39.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.83.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $83,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $412,661.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,483 shares of company stock valued at $528,796 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 662.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 2,740.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ichor (ICHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.