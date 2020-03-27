Weight Watchers International (WW) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ: WW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/26/2020 – Weight Watchers International was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.

3/25/2020 – Weight Watchers International had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $46.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Weight Watchers International was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/19/2020 – Weight Watchers International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/16/2020 – Weight Watchers International had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Weight Watchers International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/4/2020 – Weight Watchers International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Weight Watchers International was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Weight Watchers International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Weight Watchers International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/21/2020 – Weight Watchers International was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

2/10/2020 – Weight Watchers International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/4/2020 – Weight Watchers International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/4/2020 – Weight Watchers International was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

WW stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.33.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $332.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.39 million. Analysts anticipate that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Weight Watchers International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Weight Watchers International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

