Weight Watchers International (WW) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

- 3/26/2020 – Weight Watchers International was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.
- 3/25/2020 – Weight Watchers International had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $46.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/20/2020 – Weight Watchers International was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 3/19/2020 – Weight Watchers International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 3/16/2020 – Weight Watchers International had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2020 – Weight Watchers International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/4/2020 – Weight Watchers International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/3/2020 – Weight Watchers International was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/26/2020 – Weight Watchers International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/25/2020 – Weight Watchers International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/21/2020 – Weight Watchers International was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.
- 2/10/2020 – Weight Watchers International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 2/4/2020 – Weight Watchers International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/4/2020 – Weight Watchers International was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.
WW stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.33.
Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $332.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.39 million. Analysts anticipate that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.
