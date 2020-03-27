Boyd Gaming (BYD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD):
- 3/24/2020 – Boyd Gaming was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/19/2020 – Boyd Gaming was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/17/2020 – Boyd Gaming was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/16/2020 – Boyd Gaming was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 2/25/2020 – Boyd Gaming was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/25/2020 – Boyd Gaming had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/21/2020 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2020 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2020 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $36.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of BYD stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $36.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average is $27.18. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $833.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,231,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 911.3% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,710 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
