Boyd Gaming (BYD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD):

3/24/2020 – Boyd Gaming was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2020 – Boyd Gaming was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Boyd Gaming was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/16/2020 – Boyd Gaming was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/25/2020 – Boyd Gaming was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2020 – Boyd Gaming had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $36.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $36.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average is $27.18. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $833.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,289 shares in the company, valued at $892,193.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 29.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,231,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 911.3% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,710 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

