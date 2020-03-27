Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Provention Bio (PRVB)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 3/24/2020 – Provention Bio was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 3/19/2020 – Provention Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “
  • 3/18/2020 – Provention Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.
  • 3/17/2020 – Provention Bio was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 3/11/2020 – Provention Bio was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 3/3/2020 – Provention Bio was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 2/26/2020 – Provention Bio was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $341.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 5.62. Provention Bio Inc has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $22.82.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Hoitt bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,921,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,532,000 after buying an additional 2,255,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 293.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 35,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Weight Watchers International – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates
Weight Watchers International – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates
Boyd Gaming – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates
Boyd Gaming – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates
Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Provention Bio
Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Provention Bio
Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for United Natural Foods
Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for United Natural Foods
Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 210,289 Shares of Genpact Limited
Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 210,289 Shares of Genpact Limited
Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $106.92 Million Position in Southern Co
Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $106.92 Million Position in Southern Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report