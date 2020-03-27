Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for United Natural Foods (UNFI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI):

3/19/2020 – United Natural Foods was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – United Natural Foods was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.00.

3/12/2020 – United Natural Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $10.00 to $7.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – United Natural Foods was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – United Natural Foods was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – United Natural Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “United Natural has lagged the industry in the past three months. The company came under further pressure after it posted first-quarter fiscal 2020 results, with earnings lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, earnings fell year over year due to higher interest expenses and lower adjusted operating income. Also, management expects earnings to decline in fiscal 2020. These downsides along with margin woes are hurting investors’ sentiments. Nonetheless, the company is focused on cost-reduction efforts and achieved savings of about $70 million in fiscal 2019. Also, United Natural is committed toward enhancing customer base and expanding distribution channels. Further, strong brands and consumer demand have been driving the company’s sales channels for a while. SUPERVALU’s acquisition is also a major top-line driver.”

2/25/2020 – United Natural Foods had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northcoast Research.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $493.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. United Natural Foods Inc has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

