Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 210,289 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,526,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210,289 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $106,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4,455.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $876,808.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on G. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Genpact stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.98.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.84 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.