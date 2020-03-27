Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $109.25 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 941,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,363 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $109,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1,806.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Silicon Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $87.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $122.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at $52,013,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $621,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,102 shares of company stock worth $2,606,021 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

