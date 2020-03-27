Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 376,325 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,514,233 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,325 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 5.40% of CommVault Systems worth $112,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

CVLT stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -102.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.97.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $176.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.