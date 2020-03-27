Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 58,731 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,731 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ASML were worth $113,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,963,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,468,772,000 after acquiring an additional 388,387 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,146,366,000 after acquiring an additional 507,687 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 426,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,923,000 after acquiring an additional 22,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ASML by 1,571.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 395,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

ASML stock opened at $275.90 on Friday. ASML Holding NV has a 12 month low of $182.77 and a 12 month high of $319.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.58. The stock has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.88%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.