Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMRC. BidaskClub downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $31.08 on Monday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $381.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $26.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. Research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.30 per share, with a total value of $199,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,807.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Pelham sold 5,060 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $220,970.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,617.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,560 shares of company stock valued at $510,450. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after acquiring an additional 24,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 26,241 shares in the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

