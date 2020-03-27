BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of BMC Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BMC Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BMC Stock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMCH opened at $17.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.08. BMC Stock has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.75 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BMC Stock will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,118,000 after acquiring an additional 484,830 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,260,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,850,000 after acquiring an additional 142,389 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,427,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,959,000 after acquiring an additional 122,549 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,736,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,297,000 after acquiring an additional 34,663 shares during the last quarter.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

