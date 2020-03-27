Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

Alumasc Group (LON:ALU)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by FinnCap in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a report on Friday.

Shares of LON:ALU opened at GBX 60 ($0.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Alumasc Group has a 1-year low of GBX 65 ($0.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 133.45 ($1.76). The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 million and a P/E ratio of 9.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 105.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 95.28.

In other news, insider Michael Leaf purchased 16,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £10,807.50 ($14,216.65).

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; balcony and balustrading systems; premium waterproofing solutions for flat roofs, including green roofs, blu-roofs, and roofing support services; exterior wall insulation and facades systems; integrated rain to drain solutions; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

