$460.56 Million in Sales Expected for Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) will post sales of $460.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Snap’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $470.30 million and the lowest is $442.00 million. Snap posted sales of $320.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.59.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $171,448.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 265,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,855,551.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $475,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,651.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,152,218 shares of company stock valued at $63,847,226 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Snap by 205.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 21,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Snap by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 25.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 210,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 42,361 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Snap by 425.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 123,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Snap by 48.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 309,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 100,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $11.95 on Friday. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

